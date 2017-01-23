× Woman arrested after fleeing from police in Steelton

STEELTON, PA — Steelton Police say a woman fled police who tried to pull her over on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:45 in the area of North Front Street at Pine Street. The vehicle did flee from police for approximately 1 mile through the Borough of Steelton before a unknown passenger jumped out on foot and fled. The driver did then pull over and was identified as Angelica Falcon who had two minors inside the vehicle. She was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing.