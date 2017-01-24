× Borough to offer convenient, discounted water testing to residents

DUNCANNON, Pa. — As part of its ongoing efforts to educate its residents about the dangers of lead in drinking water, the Borough of Duncannon is making convenient, low cost testing for lead in water to its residents. Testing kits will be available beginning Wednesday, January 25, at Duncannon Borough Hall. Residents will be able to pick up the kits there, and to return them filled to be tested for $20.

After routine water testing done by the Borough in September showed two of 10 samples with high lead levels, the Borough has begun a public education effort about the dangers of lead in drinking water. That effort, which is in accordance with state Department of Environmental Protection guidelines, calls for the Borough to make a list of accredited water labs available to its residents.

When compiling that list, it was found the nearest lab to Duncannon was about an hour away, making it very inconvenient for Borough residents. The decision was made to offer the service to the Borough’s residents through the lab the Borough uses for its routine testing.

“We were able to work out a deal with our lab to make these tests available to residents at the same, discounted, commercial rate the lab charges the Borough for testing,” said Borough Manager Chris A. Courogen. “Additionally, the lab has agreed to send a courier to pick up the samples for testing, saving our residents the inconvenience of driving an hour to take samples to a lab themselves.”

Sample bottles will be available beginning Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All samples must be returned to Borough Hall by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Results will be sent directly to the residents.

As part of this one-time program, the Borough is also asking residents to complete a brief, four question survey that will help it further refine its ongoing DEP required testing of the Borough’s water.

Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters your body from drinking water or other sources, especially for pregnant women and children six years and younger. It can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body. Typically, elevated levels of lead in water come from corrosion of pipes in homes, or in the lines between the main and the home. The Borough does not have any lead water mains in its system.

For more information on lead in Duncannon’s drinking water, visit the Borough’s web site at www.DuncannonBoro.org.