Car plunges into creek tributary in York City

YORK, Pa. – A car veers off a small bridge and plunges into a small tributary that flows into the Codorus Creek in York City. It happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Jackson street near the Jessop Place intersection. The tributary water is flowing higher due to the heavy rain that fell earlier this week. The car was floating in water up to its head lights just under the bridge.

A rescue team retrieved the unidentified driver who was immediately taken into police custody. The 400 block of W. Jackson will remain closed until the car is pulled out of the water.

The investigation into the incident continues.