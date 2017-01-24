× Crispus Attucks employee accused of having sex with student

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A former Crispus Attucks employee was charged Monday after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Djuan L. Freeland, 33, of York, is charged with two counts of institutional sexual assault. He was arraigned Monday on $25,000 bail.

Police began investigating Freeland in October 2016 after a 19-year-old Crispus Attucks Charter School student came forward with information that she had a sexual relationship with him, according to the criminal complaint.

Crispus Attucks Dean of Students Aaron Beard told police that Freeland had been with the school for about a year as a service site facilitator, overseeing students who rehabilitate houses in York City, court documents state. Valerie Foreman, Crispus Attucks CEO, told police that Freeland, as a school employee, received training about their ethical responsibility of not engaging in sexual misconduct with students and mandated child abuse reporting, court records show.

Since the woman is 19-years of age, police consulted with the York County District Attorney’s office and determined that since she was a student and had sexual relations with a staff member at the school, the charges would fall under institutional sexual assault, court documents state.

The student told police that Freeland took an interest in her, providing her with his cell phone number and would meet up with her following her after-school job in September 2016. She stated the pair had consensual sex at Freeland’s aunt’s house in September 2016 and the pair took intimate photos together, according to court documents.

Police spoke with Freeland’s aunt–who when shown a photograph of the student confirmed the pair had been at her house and spent time in his bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

In early October 2016, the student told police she received a phone call from Freeland saying they needed to take a break because police called him and the school found out about their relationship, according to the criminal complaint. The student said Freeland asked her to delete all the photos/video and text messages they exchanged, court documents state. The student deleted everything, except for photos and two videos she had of them together, according to the criminal complaint.

In November 2016, police and the York County District Attorney’s office set up a consensualized wire and recorded a phone call between the student and Freeland. During the conversation, Freeland said he still loves the student and wants to marry her some day, court documents state. When asked about using the student for sex and lying about being married, Freeland denied being married or getting back with his wife, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also obtained cell phone records of the student and recovered numerous text messages between the student and Freeland.

When police confronted Freeland with the recording of the phone conversation and the texts, he denied everything, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27.