Fire at Martin's Furniture in Lancaster causes minor damage

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are investigating a fire that was lit in a business.

Reports from those at Martin’s Furniture, in the 200 block of S. Fairmount Road, reported that someone entered the business and set fire to a small box of ornamental wood lathing’s on Sunday, January 22 at about 5:00 a.m.

The fire caused only minor damage, with costs estimated at about $150.00.

A fire alarm system was activated alerting the owner of the business and the fire department.