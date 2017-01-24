× FOX43 Sports Poll: Should players have a vote in determining the NBA All-Star teams?

The NBA All-Star team votes are in, and not everyone is happy.

In fact, even coaches aren’t happy with the outcome of the voting.

On Monday night, Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr told the media that he is disappointed in the level of seriousness the players took to the vote. Kerr told the media, “I am very disappointed in the players. They’ve asked for a vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it. I don’t know what the point is.”

For the first time, the NBA decided to give players a say in the All-Star voting. This year, each player’s score was weighted based on 50% for fan vote, 25% for players vote and 25% for media vote.

However, it appears that the players didn’t take it as seriously as their fan and media counterparts.

In fact, over 300 NBA players appeared on at least one ballot. Additionally, almost 100 players received only one vote from either themselves or a peer. A few players, including Mo Williams and Warriors’ forward Brice Johnson, received votes despite not touching an NBA court this season.

“I saw the list,” Kerr said. “I saw all the guys who got votes. … There were 50 guys on there who had no business getting votes…I think if you’re going to give the players a vote, I think they should take it seriously.”

The starters for each team are as follows:

EAST WEST

Cavaliers’ G Kyrie Irving Warriors’ G Stephen Curry Raptors’ G DeMar DeRozan Rockets’ G James Harden Cavaliers’ F LeBron James Warriors’ F Kevin Durant Bulls’ F Jimmy Butler Spurs’ F Kawhi Leonard Bucks’ F Giannis Antetokounmpo Pelicans’ F Anthony Davis

There are a few notable snubs on the list. MVP-front runner G Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double this season, and missed the cut. The Thunder guard has carried his team, despite the loss of Kevin Durant to the rival Warriors in the off season.

“How is Russell Westbrook not in the starting lineup?” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra asked Monday morning. “I know how it’s important to players, and especially guys that are giving their heart and soul and emotions into the game and should be rewarded for it.”

There are a number of candidates that could be considered deserving for a spot on the squads. Kings’ C DeMarcus Cousins is averaging a double-double, including 28 points per game. Wolves’ C Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a double-double of his own. Heck,even Sixers C Joel Embiid is averaging a double-double (when he plays) and ran one of the best social media All-Star game campaigns in memory.

While the All-Star game reserve players are picked by coaches, these starting line ups have caused a controversy.

