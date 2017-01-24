× Man charged with rape of 14 year old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania State Police response to a possible burglary in progress leads to the arrest of a 19 year old Sadsburyville man on multiple sexual assault charges involving a 14 year old girl. On Sunday, January 22, State Police responded at around 3:00 p.m. to an address on the 100 block of Grubbs Corner Road in Fulton Township.

When troopers arrived on the scene the suspect had already fled the scene. Based upon a witness description, David Anthony Diaz, was identified. Police also learned that Diaz, had entered an abandoned house on Grubbs Corner Road accompanied by the juvenile female and allegedly had sex with her.

Diaz was arraigned at Noon Tuesday afternoon and charged with Statutory Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, Unlawful Contact with a Minor and Corruption of Minors. Following arraignment Diaz was released after posting $5,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on February 3, before District Justice Stuart J. Mylin.