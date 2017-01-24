× Missing/runaway Cecil County, Maryland teen

CECIL COUNTY, Md – Troopers from the North East Barrack are attempting to locate a missing juvenile who ran away from her residence in North East, Cecil County, Maryland just south of the Maryland/Pennsylvania border.

Anyone with information regarding 13 year old Chloe Lynne Raymond, should immediately contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.

She was last seen at her residence of 321 East Cecil Ave, North East MD, on January 19, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Chloe is around 5’2″ about 100 pounds, with fair skin and some acne on her face.