Recall: children’s electric scooters

Children’s electric scooters are voluntarily being recalled because the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, the company that manufactured the product said. As a precaution, Pulse Performance Products, a division of Bravo Sports, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif., is encouraging the product be returned for a full refund due to it posing a fall hazard to the rider.

About 8,900 of them were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2016. The price was estimated at $100.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends that owners of the recalled scooters should immediately be taken away from children, and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund at 844-287-8711. Customer service is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recalls” for more information.

The company description of the Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children, with manufacturing date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016, were sold in blue and have two wheels in front and one in the rear. The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY.

No injuries to date have been reported.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with the commission to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Source: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission