× Repeat heroin dealer sentenced 4.5 to 10 years in state prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man who was found guilty of selling heroin will spend the next four and a half to ten years in state prison.

David Irvin, 26 of Harrisburg, has previously served over a year in state prison for felony heroin dealing charges from Cumberland County in 2013. According to police Irvin was released on state parole for one month when he was caught selling heroin again.

Deputy District Attorney Ryan Shovlin, who prosecuted the case, says Irvin was living in a halfway house on Cameron St. when he twice sold heroin to a confidential informant who was working with Harrisburg Police. “Mr. Irvin was in the business of selling heroin — a drug that ruins lives, destroys families, and ravages our communities. It’s an epidemic, and it’s fueled by drug dealers like Me. Irvin who make this stuff easier to get than a loaf of break,” said Shovlin.

During the sentencing hearing Shovlin argued that Irvin did not learn his lesson and he knew the risk in selling heroin because he got caught before. Due to the nature of the case, Shovlin asked the judge for a sentence above the standard range of the state sentencing guidelines.

Irvin was sentenced by Dauphin County President Judge Richard A. Lewis. The sentence is on the high end of state sentencing guidelines.