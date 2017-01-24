× Second Widener Law Commonwealth alum announced to White House legal team

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Widener Law Commonwealth alumnus James Schultz has been announced by the Trump administration as associate White House counsel and special assistant to the President.

Schultz, a 1998 graduate, is the second Widener Law Commonwealth alum to be appointed to a White House counsel position under the current presidential administration. In November, Donald F. McGahn II, a 1994 graduate, was announced as White House counsel.

Schultz previously served as a partner at the Philadelphia-based law firm, Cozen O’Connor. He has also worked as general counsel to the Commonwealth under the administration of Gov. Tom Corbett from July 2012 through November 2014.

“We are thrilled to have two Widener Law Commonwealth alums serving in high-ranking positions on the White House legal team,” said Dean Christian Johnson. “Our alumni have a history of making a national impact and we wish Mr. Shultz great success in his new role.”

In April 2013, Schultz spoke at an event sponsored by the law school’s Law & Government Institute.

“Jim is dedicated to public service,” said Commonwealth Professor of Law and Government and director of the Law &Government Institute Jill Family. “While he was General Counsel for Gov. Tom Corbett, he shared advice and insights when visiting the law school and by mentoring students and alumni.”

The Law & Government Institute continually produces quality professionals for key government positions. The institute focuses on teaching students how government works and the roles that lawyers play in making and implementing law. Law students working towards a Law and Government Institute certificate have the opportunity to connect with government leaders and lawmakers on both a state and national level.

“The certificate that law students can earn from the Law & Government Institute allows them to come away with a deep understanding of government policies, procedures and the way laws are written,” said Dean Johnson.

Source: Widener University Commonwealth Law School