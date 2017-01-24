Spring Grove’s Eli Brooks scores 2000th career point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - Spring Grove's Eli Brooks made school history tonight becoming the first Rocket ever to score 2,000 points. The Michigan-bound senior came into tonight's game at Red Lion needing just five more points, and he reached the mark quickly, hitting his second 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. Officials stopped the game briefly to present the game ball to Brooks, who becomes the sixth boys player in York-Adams league history to score more than 2,000 points. He's averaging almost 30 points per game this season.

Spring Grove goes on to beat the Lions, 53-37.