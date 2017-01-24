Still breezy Tuesday with gradual drying

SLOW DRYING: Skies are slowly drying out as a system slowly drifts to the northeast. The region is left with some snow and rain showers for much of the morning. It will have difficulty accumulating, especially on the roads, so this shouldn’t cause issue for most of the region. Some of the higher elevations and colder pockets could see some minor slushy accumulations, any of which would be under an inch. Temperatures are in the middle 30s, and there’s still a bit of a breeze to add the extra chill. The winds remain gusty through the afternoon, and showers are slow to fade. Expect plenty of clouds too. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s to middle 40s. The clouds finally break this evening and the winds fade. There’s partly cloudy skies for the latter portion of the night, with readings falling into the lower to middle 30s.

TURNING COLDER: Wednesday is the lone mild day with some sunshine before colder, but typical, winter air returns to the region. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 40s to lower 50s. There’s a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Colder air begins settling into the region Thursday. It turns breezy with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles to the northwest. Highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures fall a bit more Friday. The breezes continue, with plenty of clouds and a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries. Highs are in the upper 30s to to near 40 degrees.

FEELING LIKE A WINTER WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to fall through the weekend, bringing what feels like a return to winter! Expect mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s breezy too, with some lake effect flurries possible to the northwest of Harrisburg. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 30s on Saturday. Sunday readings reach the lower to middle 30s. A bit more by way of sunshine breaks through for Monday, but it’s still breezy with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!