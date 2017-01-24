Students of the Year campaign: Morgan McAdams – Southwestern High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted student is Morgan McAdams.

Morgan is a sophomore at Southwestern High School. Morgan decided to accept her Student of the Year nomination on behalf of the 2017 Boy of the Year, William. Morgan heard about William’s battle with cancer when her mother connected with one of her old high school classmates who happened to be William’s mom. Morgan is working to raise funds to help families like William’s and to make sure that in the future no child has to face this terrible disease.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To learn more about these incredible students and how you can help visit the Student of the Year page and lls.org/cpa.