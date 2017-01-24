× Trinity hosts Camp Hill in FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – The first FOX43 Pledge It For the Kids Points Challenge of 2017 took place at Trinity High School on Tuesday Night. The Shamrocks boys’ basketball team defended their home court against Camp Hill 63-42. In addition to winning the game, Trinity also raised more money in the fundraising part of the competition. The total amount raised by both schools was $1,638. $1,475 of that is credited to the Shamrocks side of the fundraising ledger.

FOX43 and Pledge It thank everyone that participated in Tuesday's points challenge. The money raised goes to the mini-THON programs at Camp Hill and Trinity and will then be donated to the Four Diamonds Fund to help fight childhood cancer.