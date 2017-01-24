Trump advances controversial oil pipelines with executive action

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing executive orders in the Oval Offoice at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017.
US President Donald Trump signed executive orders January 24, 2017 reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation. rump gave an amber light to the Keystone XL pipeline -- which would carry crude from Canada to US refineries on the Gulf Coast -- and an equally controversial pipeline crossing in North Dakota.
/ AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump signed executive actions to advance approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, he announced from the White House on Tuesday.
