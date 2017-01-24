× Update: Teen killed in officer involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. – Around 12:30am Tuesday police were involved in a shooting in the southeast side of Lancaster according to the District Attorney’s office. The DA’s spokesman says the suspect, 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez, is dead.

In a release, the DA’s spokesman says two police officer from the Lancaster City Police Department where on South Duke St. when Rodriguez came up to their car. Police did not know he had a handgun. Rodriguez then fired at police and police shot back. Police did try to use their Tasers. Rodriguez, who is originally from New York and was living on Queen St., died at the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman, and Chief County Detective Kent Switzer, are coordinating the investigation and will make a determination on the police action at a later time.

Stedman will review all reports and evidence, including any available surveillance footage of the incident. At that point, the district attorney will make a determination and the information will be promptly released to the public.