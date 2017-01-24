× Wednesday expected to be the nicest day of the next several days

BEST DAY OF THE WEEK

High pressure builds in bringing sunshine and mild temperatures. It will certainly be the best day of the next several days as winter weather returns by the weekend. Clouds do increase through the late day hours as our next frontal system approaches. It’s a game changer too. It is the beginning of the cooling down process. Highs Wednesday climb to the lower 50s. Overnight into Thursday morning, a brief shower is possible with the passage of the front. The pattern begins to change as a deepening trough sets up over the northeast. Ripples of energy may trigger daily sprinkles or flurries. One thing for sure is the breeze doesn’t relax. The winds remain brisk through the early part of next week. Highs Thursday are still above average and considered mild in the middle 40s. But by Friday, highs only manage near 40 degrees.

WINTER RETURNS FOR WEEKEND

Plenty of clouds blanket the area for the weekend. Temperatures are much chillier in the lower and middle 30s with mornings lows in the 20s. A northwest breeze keeps the colder air rushing in and may even bring a few snow flurries too. Upper-level trough deepens and strong energy keeps Sunday much of the same with highs in the lower and middle 30s. Breezy under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SLOW RECOVERY FROM THE COLD

We continue cold but near seasonable averages for Monday. Deep trough finally begins to lose its grip on the area as it lifts out later in the day. Highs are in the middle 30’s. which is typical for this time of the year. Tuesday features more sunshine and milder temperatures back in the lower 40s.