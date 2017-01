Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's hard enough to survive in the restaurant business. But to seek out and emphasize local food and talent and grow them together is another matter entirely.

The Paddock On Market prides itself on not only being family-owned since 1947, but on educating and growing their staff as a family member of their own. The popular seafood staple of York continues to thrive and boast award-winning feasts for residents to enjoy.