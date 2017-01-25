× Bradford County man to pay over $1,500 in fines for illegal trade for bald eagle skull

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Bradford County man will pay over $1,500 in fines and costs for illegally trading for a bald eagle skull at an Adamstown trade show in 2015.

John E. Palfreyman, 63, was charged last year with trading a river otter skull for the eagle skull. However, Palfreyman didn’t know he was bartering with undercover federal agents at the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club on August 29, 2015.

Last year, Palfreyman was convicted in district court of summary counts of bartering game and violation of the federal migratory bird act. However, he appealed the conviction.

In court Monday, Palfreyman withdrew his appeal.

Palfreyman must pay a $1,519 fine and costs ordered at the district court hearing.