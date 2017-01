× Crash on I-83 NB slows traffic in York

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A three-vehicle accident on I-83 NB between Exit 18 (Mt. Rose Avenue) and 19 (Market Street) has slowed traffic this morning.

The accident occurred around 7:00 a.m. today.

As of now, the left lane is blocked.

One person suffered a minor injury thus far. Emergency crews are still arriving to the scene.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.