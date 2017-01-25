× Dallastown man dies from injuries after falling through roof

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A Dallastown man has died from injuries he suffered after falling through a roof while on the job. 47 year old John Inners, was pronounced dead by the York County Coroner at York Hospital at about 2:17 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Inners, an employee of Ream Roofing of Dallastown was injured when he fell through a roof at about 8 o’clock Wednesday morning while he was working at L.J. Allen on Richland Avenue in York. Inners fell approximately 15 to 20 feet.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine his exact cause of death.

The incident is being investigated by York City Police and OSHA, a federal agency, since Inners death was work related.