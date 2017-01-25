× Dollar General store in southern Lancaster County robbed

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the robbery of a Dollar General store in Fulton Township. It happen on Monday, January 23 at the store located on the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike.

Police say that the suspect walked into the store and demanded money from an employee. The bandit fled the scene in a dark red SUV towards Maryland. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact PSP – Lancaster at (717) 299-7650.