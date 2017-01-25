Duncannon residents test their drinking water for lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- A Perry County community that found higher lead levels in it's drinking water is putting residents to the test.

People who live in Duncannon Borough and who are concerned about the safety of their water can get it tested for lead.

Residents may stop by the borough office, pick up a water bottle for $20, take it home, fill it up, and bring it back, then wait for the results.

Higher lead levels have raised concerns for some Duncannon homeowners.

Barry Sheibley said "my concern is where I live. It's an older home, and I have the old pipes and stuff, so I just wanted to have it checked out."

Lynne Mitchell said "I live in an older house, which I thought might have some lead in the pipes and I thought I would check it out."

The water bottle residents can pick up isn't for drinking, but for testing for lead.

Duncannon borough manager Chris Courogen said "make it convenient for the residents, because the nearest lab is an hour away, and it just didn't seem to me that telling them here's where you can get it tested, when it wasn't practical or close, was a solution."

While the borough covers handling and administration costs, it isn't able to pick up the $20 testing fee as its nearly tapped out.

"Our financial situation is not very rosy, we are enrolled in the states early intervention program. We are working to get out of a large structural deficit in our budget," Courogen said.

"It's worth the $20 to find out, and then I can know for sure if I can drink it or put it on my sinks," Mitchell said.

For others, testing the water is just for peace of mind.

"I don't drink the water, I usually drink the bottled water. So, mostly it's just for washing the clothes, and running the dishwasher and washing the car," Sheibley remarked.

Meanwhile, the test is available for a limited time.

"We have 200 bottles. I would love to see them all go out. Realistically, I think 50 would be a great response, but if we use up the 200, we'll get more," Courogen said.

Duncannon residents may pick up a lead test kit for $20, during business hours at the borough office building, through Monday, January 30th.

All lead test kits must be returned by 4:00 pm, Tuesday. The time it will take for homeowners to receive results will depend upon how many residents take the test.