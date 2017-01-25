× Farmers, Lebanon County at odds over ownership of abandoned rail path

NORTH LEBANON TWP., Pa. – Farmers at the Mil-ee Farm say their daily operations are being threatened by a proposed hiking path that is planned to cut right through the farm.

“It’s our way of life, it’s our livelihood and right now we feel like that is being torn away from us,” Karen Simpson, a farmer, said.

Lebanon County officials have brought legal action against the farm over the ownership of an abandoned railroad path. The farm has been using it as a dirt road for decades after it was abandoned in 1976 so that farmers can get from one part of the farm to the other. Farmer’s say there is no other way to do this and stay on the property.

“Today the sewer has come down through there, the farm equipment is much bigger, the sewer pipe runs under the creek, and we no longer would be allowed by DEP and EPA to drive through the stream, which is understandable,” Peggy Meily, one of the farmers, said.

Conversely, county officials purchased the rail path from the railroad five years ago, with the hopes of utilizing it to extend the Lebanon Valley Rails to Trails, a recreational hiking path. Officials declined comment to FOX43 for this story, citing the pending litigation.

If the county is successful in convincing a judge that the county is the rightful owner, farmers are worried they would have to use intensive farm equipment on almost three miles of public roads to get from one side of the farm to the other, which can be costly and unsafe.

“There would be extra cost involved with road travel, yes,” Dan Atkins, a farmer said. “You’re talking certain tires can cost almost $2,000 a piece and that excess travel on the road would also come into play there.”

The farmers maintain that the abandoned rail path is part of what was designated as preserved farmland established by the Meily estate.

A ruling, which is not expected for several months, would likely determine the path forward from the dispute.

“Imagine your livelihood being ripped out from underneath you,” Simpson said. “You pay taxes all your life and all of a sudden the land is no longer yours.”

The farmers are calling on PennDOT for help, claiming that the department offered to help study alternative routing for a different part of the trail proposal, and would like that help for this portion of the trail as well.