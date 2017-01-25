× FOX43 Sports Poll: Should athletes share thoughts publicly on career decisions?

With the internet, social media, and access to information almost anywhere at any time, stories or comments can go viral at moment’s notice.

Now, more than ever, everything is under a microscope.

So you can understand why there was some skepticism among Steelers’ faithful when star QB Ben Roethlisberger said that he would “consider all options” when it comes to his future.

Roethlisberger said during his radio appearance on Monday that he doesn’t know how much he has left in the tank.

“I was talking to my wife about it last night and I’ve talked to my agent about it and [to] Coach about it. I’m going to take this of fseason to evaluate, to consider all options, to consider health and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season, all those things,” Roethlisberger said. “I think that’s, in my point of my career and my age, that’s the prudent and smart thing to do every year.”

Roethlisberger continued, “I’m just saying in this point in my career, I think it’s prudent — just like I’m sure James [Harrison] is doing and other guys who have been in this league a long time — to evaluate and just make sure. You want to be able to leave this game walking out of it in a healthy spot. You don’t want to be ‘carted out.'”

These comments come just a few months after Seahawks’ safety Earl Thomas publicly expressed thoughts of retirement as well.

Thomas suffered a season-ending injury during a Week 12 win over the Panthers. Shortly after suffering the broken leg, Thomas sent a tweet that suggested thoughts of retirement.

This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 5, 2016

Of course, this sent social media into a frenzy, with Seahawks and Thomas fans alike pining for a possible look into the safety’s future. Twenty days later, Thomas put the topic to rest by tweeting that he will return for the 2017 NFL Season.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

It’s only human to contemplate decisions, especially those that will affect your career and future life. However, these athletes have a following that lives and dies with their big plays, moves, and choices.

Our question is, should athletes share thoughts publicly on career decisions?