I-83 north on South Bridge reopened following multi-vehicle crash

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-83 northbound between I-83 North and Exit 43 – 2nd St. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 25, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa.–The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 are back open following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and six other vehicles on the John Harris Memorial Bridge (the South Bridge) that crosses over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Exit 43 for Second Street.

Only minor injuries were reported.

After being closed for nearly five hours, I-83 north over the bridge was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.