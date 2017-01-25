I-83 north on South Bridge reopened following multi-vehicle crash
HARRISBURG, Pa.–The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 are back open following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and six other vehicles on the John Harris Memorial Bridge (the South Bridge) that crosses over the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Exit 43 for Second Street.
Only minor injuries were reported.
After being closed for nearly five hours, I-83 north over the bridge was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.