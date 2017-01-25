× Man killed after struck by vehicle in York City

YORK, Pa. – One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in York City.

It happened as the man tried to cross the street in the area of the 100 block of W. Princess Street on Tuesday just after 7:00 P.M.

Crews transported the victim to York Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The York County Coroner responded to the hospital a short time later and certified the death.

According to a report released by the Coroner, the immediate family of the victim has been notified.

However, his identity has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.