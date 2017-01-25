× Man who claims he had a bomb robs Citizen’s bank in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The Citizen’s Bank on the 2900 block of E. Market St. was robbed Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

The police investigation found that a white male wearing a dark colored knit hat and a light colored jacket with a dark colored insert, entered the bank and told a teller that he had a bomb. According to police the suspect demanded money from the teller and was given an undisclosed amount of cash, the male then went up to a customer and demanded her car keys.

The suspect took the female victim’s keys and stole her 2014 Honda Civic, police say. The vehicle was found shortly after in the parking lot of the Haines Acres Shopping Center, unoccupied.

A K-9 unity from the York County Sheriff’s Department search the area for the suspect but he was not located. Police say no explosives were found in the bank or in the car.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is actively investigating this incident and is asking for anyone that might have seen anything or who recognizes the male in the photo, to contact them at 717-757-3525. You can also contact the York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.