Miss York County contestants vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships

York, PA – The Miss York County Scholarship Organization announces the contestants vying for thousands in scholarship dollars and the titles of Miss York County, Miss Susquehanna Valley and Miss White Rose City, Miss First Capital and Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen.

The contestants will be vying for over $10,000 in scholarships.

The 68th annual pageant program will be taking place on January 28, 2017, at 7p.m. the York County School of Technology, located at 2179 S. Queen Street, York, PA 17408.

The pageants are preliminaries to the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen Pageants, both of which will be held in June in Pittsburgh. The winners there will advance to the Miss America Pageant and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant, respectively.

Miss Outstanding Teen Contestants

Valerie West, 14, Broomall, PA, Maple Newtown HS, Vocal Talent

Katie Fitzgerald, 13, , Mountain Top, PA, St. Nicholas School, Tap Dance

Jordan Fritsch, 15, Lancaster, PA, Lancaster Catholic HS, Tap Dance

Hallie Jacobs, 16, , Leesport, Schuylkill Valley HS, Vocal Talent

Allison Gress, 14, Reinhold’s, PA, Conrad Wieser HS, Tap Dance

Miss York County/Miss Susquehanna Valley Contestants

Caroline Jones, 20, Mountain Top, PA, King’s College, Piano, Platform: The Read to Succeed Project

Elisa Rivera, 18, Plains, PS, East Stroudsburg University, Tap Dance, Platform: Living Free: Overcoming Celiac Disease

Brianna Kuperavage, 22, Cumbola, PA, Marywood University, Tap Dance, Platform: Love the Skin You’re In

Abigail Bachman, 18, Glenville, PA, Lock Haven University, Ballet en Pointe, Platform: Early Autism Awareness

Jayden Moffa, 19, Latrobe, PA , Westmoreland County Community College, Vocal, Platform: Lessening Disabilities though Concussion Awareness

Jennah Motter, 21, Hanover, PA, Contemporary Dance en Pointe, Platform: Curbing Obesity-One fun Fitness Event at a Time

Tiffany Shrom, 19, Quarryville, PA, Point Park University, Lyrical Dance, Platform: Breast Cancer Awareness

Melina Williman, 22, Philadelphia, PA, Thomas Jefferson University, Lyrical Dance, Platform: Collaborating For Crisis Intervention

Libby Hornstein, 20, Slippery Rock, Slippery Rock University, Vocal, Platform: Bee Kind Campaign: Random Acts of Kindness

Kayla Schneider, 18, Quarryville, PA, Lock Haven University, Violin, Platform: Darkness to Light: Promoting Awareness and Empowering Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse

Kelsey Wettig, 21, Landisville, PA, The Pennsylvania State University, Original Poetry, Platform: Changing the Conversation on Mental Health

Erica Williams, 21, Wexford, PA, Auburn University, Acrobatic Dance, Platform: Life Begins with You, The Campaign for Organ Donation Awareness and Education

Donna Montgomery, 19, Nottingham, Temple University, Jazz Dance, Platform: The “I” Movement: Inclusion through Action

Brianne Lenhart, 23, Saegerstown, PA, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Jazz Dance, Platform: Beauty is in the Details-is a three step process to help individuals find success in all aspects of life

Kayrn Kittrell, 18, Fulton, MD Moore College of Art and Design, Monologue, Platform: Empowering Women through fashion and dress for success

Taylor Gibson, 17, Boiling Springs, PA, Cumberland Valley High School, Jazz Dance, Platform: Rays of Sunshine

SOURCE: York County Scholarship Commission