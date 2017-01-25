× Multiple firearms stolen in daylight home burglary

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a residential burglary involving firearms. It happen on Tuesday, January 24, in the 2100 block of Greenbriar Road in Conewago Township.

The resident reported that sometime during the day, unknown person or persons entered the home and removed five firearms. Entry was made to the home through a window.

The following weapons are missing from the home;

Springfield model XD40, .40 caliber handgun

Mossberg .270 caliber bolt action rifle

Anderson MFG AR-15 assault rifle

Weatherby 12 gauge shotgun

Unknown make .22 caliber rifle

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647, through 911, or Facebook.