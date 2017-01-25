× Officers in Lancaster County take more steps to combat animal cruelty

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Officers in Lancaster County are the first in Pennsylvania to go through a training designed to combat animal cruelty. Local and national experts presented the training seminar to 150 officers. Topics included the correlation between animal abuse and violence against people, animal cruelty, animal fighting and puppy mill investigations, and Pennsylvania laws related to animal welfare. Officers were also given manuals to assist with future animal-related cases.

“By training these officers when they arrive on scene they will have a sense of awareness. If they can’t handle the situation they’ll have the proper resources that will be able to address the situation at hand. Obviously, Lancaster County and Pennsylvania, in particular, have had their challenges with puppy mills and we are providing specific information about laws to deal with those situations in hopes that when they do arise officers are well-equipped to handle it,” said Chris Brosan, Humane Society of the United States.