Poll: Will stricter immigration control reduce illegal immigration?

President Donald Trump said he is launching his hardline immigration policy Wednesday, issuing two executive orders, aimed at “national security.”

At the heart of the issue is a country divided on how to approach illegal immigration. America has not had a firm illegal immigration policy in decades, but Trump, who campaigned on the issue, said he is going to take action. The actions include, funding the construction of southern border wall, and eliminating so-called “sanctuary cities,” where municipal governments refuse to hand over undocumented immigrants to federal authorities, CNN reported.

That order will triple resources for Immigration and Custom Enforcement and direct the federal government to identify criminal aliens in the U.S., CNN explained. Officials said Trump would wait until later in the week to take action on visas and refugees, potentially as early as tomorrow.

An order being prepared for Trump’s signature includes suspending the entire refugee program for four months in an attempt to gauge which country’s migrants pose the least risk for US national security. According to CNN, a program for admitting Syrian refugees, who are fleeing civil war and a humanitarian crisis, would be ended indefinitely.

Trump said the crux of his immigration policy is national security, and implementing a stricter vetting process of who can become a legal American citizen.

Will stricter immigration control reduce illegal immigration?