Springettsbury Township bank robbed Wednesday afternoon

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — The Citizen’s Bank on the 2900 block of East Market Street was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

According to 911 Dispatch, the Citizen’s Bank along the 2900 block of East Market Street in Springettsbury Township was robbed on Wednesday afternoon. Nobody was injured during the incident. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Springettsbury Township Police are still looking for the culprit.