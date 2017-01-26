× Board of Governors appoints interim president for Shippensburg University

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. –The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education today appointed Dr. Barbara G. Lyman, provost and executive vice president at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, to serve as the university’s interim president.

Dr. Lyman, who has served as the university’s chief academic officer since 2008, will serve as interim president during the search for a new, permanent president to replace Dr. Jody Harpster, who retired last week. Her selection as interim president was made in consultation with State System Chancellor Frank T. Brogan and Shippensburg University Council of Trustees Chair B. Michael Schaul.

“Dr. Lyman has been an important member of Shippensburg’s administrative team for nearly a decade,” said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. “We are confident she will continue to provide strong leadership to the institution while we search for a new, permanent president for the university.”

Prior to coming to Shippensburg University, Dr. Lyman served as associate vice president for academic affairs at the University of West Florida. She previously served as an associate and assistant graduate dean as well as a full-time faculty member and department chair at Texas State University – San Marcos, and also was on the faculty at Oakland University, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of Delaware.

She has held leadership roles at three public comprehensive universities, working extensively in academic program development, faculty affairs and student success initiatives, as well as in strategic planning, budgeting and assessment.

“Strong university leadership is essential during a period of transition,” said State System Chancellor Frank T. Brogan. “Dr. Lyman has demonstrated her leadership abilities throughout her career. Her familiarity with Shippensburg University and the vital role it plays in the region and the Commonwealth—and within the State System—also will be invaluable in the role of interim president.”

Dr. Lyman has a bachelor’s degree in English from Anna Maria College; a master’s degree in English and American literature from Brandeis University; and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Louisiana State University. She also earned a Certificate of Advanced Study in teaching of reading from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

A national search for a permanent president for Shippensburg University will begin later this year.

Source: Shippensburg University