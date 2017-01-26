Breezy and not as mild Thursday, with cooling through the rest of the week

TEMPS START TUMBLING: The mild stretch gradually fades through the rest of the week once the next system crosses through Thursday morning. It’s another mild start, with temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Expect partly clear skies and a few morning showers as it crosses the region. Winds turn gusty quickly through the morning as colder air begins settling in aloft. After some morning sun, plenty of clouds bubble up for the afternoon, and a few sprinkles are possible, especially to the northwest. Highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Wind chills values, however, feel like the 30s due to the strong wind gusts. Temperatures fall a bit more Friday. The breezes continue, with plenty of clouds and a few afternoon sprinkles or flurries. Highs are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, with lower wind chill values feeling like the 20s at times.

FEELING LIKE A WINTER WEEKEND: Temperatures continue to fall through the weekend, bringing what feels like a return to winter! Expect mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday. It’s breezy too, with some lake effect flurries possible to the northwest of Harrisburg. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle 30s on Saturday. Sunday readings reach the lower to middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: A bit more by way of sunshine breaks through for Monday, but it’s still breezy with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the middle 30s. Tuesday continues the milder trend, with readings near 40 degrees for many. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected for the region. Our next chance for a rain or snow shower arrives Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!