Carlisle man accused of burglarizing Middlesex Twp. home, blames heroin addiction for his crime

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–A Carlisle man accused of burglarizing a home in Cumberland County on Wednesday blamed his drug abuse for his crime, according to court documents.

Edward M. Glancey III, 32, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and illegal to taunt police animals. He was arraigned and taken to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Officers responded to the first block of Country Club Road on Wednesday after getting a report that a suspicious man was seen peering inside a home. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered there were items missing from the residence. The homeowner’s security system captured an image of the suspect.

Officers later spotted Glancey walking near the home and when they tried to make contact, he ran, according to the criminal complaint. He was apprehended in the parking lot of the Travelodge with assistance of Carlisle Borough Police Officer Jeffrey Kurtz and his K-9, Pedro. During his arrest, Glancey was witnessed smacking K-9 Pedro, according to court documents.

Glancey later admitted to stealing items from the home along Country Club Road, including a PlayStation, court records state. He told police the stolen items were at his motel room along the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike.

Glancey explained he took the items because he’s addicted to heroin and needed money for a place to stay, according to the criminal complaint.

Police recovered business cards in his wallet for local pawnshops.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 6.