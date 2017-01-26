× Chambersburg IceFest offers numerous activities, closes roads this weekend

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– Chambersburg IceFest is set for this weekend, offering a number of enjoyable, family-friendly activities.

The Ice Festival will run from January 26-29.

Activities being offered include a Snowfall ball on Friday, a chili cook-off, polar dunk plunge and frozen flicks on Saturday. On Sunday, a Kids Zone with a scavenger hunt and obstacle course will be set up! A double-wide ice slide will be available all weekend.

With IceFest taking place in the heart of Chambersburg, some roads will close this weekend.

On Saturday, Main Street will be closed to traffic from King St. to Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lincoln Way East will also be closed at Second St. There will also be no street parking on Main St. on Saturday.

FOX43 is getting a preview of IceFest as the FOX43 Morning News team kicks off its Live & Local series Friday morning. Catch us at Chambersburg IceFest from 4-9 a.m.!