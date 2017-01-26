Demonstrators in Lancaster show solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux tribe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - The fight against pipelines is nothing new for the people of Lancaster County, who once again demonstrated against pipelines given a renewed green light by the Trump administration.

Dozens gathered Thursday night at Penn Square to show solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has been fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Many of them are concerned about the world being left behind for future generations.

"What will we leave for them?" Christopher Patton, a demonstrator with two children, said. "I don't want to be silent, I don't want to be pleasing, I don't want to roll over and take it, and I don't want to teach them to do that either."

By now, several of these demonstrators have been in North Dakota to demonstrate with the Standing Rock Sioux, including Anthony Smith, who went there twice last year and helped lead this demonstration.

"The people that I met from throughout the world and the country were very accommodating and they preached non-violence, they were walking in ceremony and prayer and they knew that destruction of property and violence was not going to accomplish their means," he said. " it's dirty and when it does leak, which they do, it contaminates, it kills wildlife and it kills people with poisonous drinking water."

Demonstrators say they are not discouraged by those who say that the protests will go unanswered by the president.

"Even if it's an absolutely futile effort, trying is more important than accomplishing anything, because someone else is watching and if that person tries, they might succeed," Patton said.