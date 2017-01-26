× Driver injured when her car slams into house

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Denver Borough woman is hospitalized in the aftermath of a crash involving two vehicles, with one of the cars crashing into a house. It happen at about 10:25 a.m. at the intersection of Schoeneck and Stevens Roads in Ephrata Township.

Ephrata Police say a vehicle driven by Kimberly A Lagaza was traveling west on Schoeneck Road approaching Stevens Road when she crossed into the opposing lane striking the side of an eastbound vehicle being driven by Ester Schaeffer of Ephrata.

Upon impact Schaeffer lost control and stopped in a driveway along the south side of the roadway, while Lagaza continued for a short distance off the south side of the roadway and into a house at the corner of the intersection.

Lagaza was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Schaeffer was not injured. Both vehicle were towed from the scene.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.