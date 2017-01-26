× Fire damages Franklin County garage

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – A wood stove is being blamed for a fire that damaged a detached garage in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County. The fire broke just before 6 p.m. at 5844 Jack road.

The residents of the adjacent home called 911. The fire was brought under control within minutes of the arrival of firefighters. The Fire Chief says it began behind the garage by a wood stove next to a pile of woodpile. Windy conditions helped spread the fire to the garage which contained more wood.

No estimate of damage to the garage. There were no injuries.