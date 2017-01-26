× FOX43 Sports Poll: Does it bother you when a player has a say in a team’s personnel decisions?

Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward LeBron James has made his thoughts clear on his team’s roster.

“We need a f*****g play maker,” James said after the team’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. “Our team is top-heavy as s**t.”

Of course, James made these comments to put pressure on front office personnel to try and add a play maker, preferably a backup point guard, to the roster.

However, James’ comments weren’t well received by those tasked with building the Cavs’ team. In fact, Cavaliers’ General Manager, David Griffin, met with James before the Cavaliers lost to the Kings on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Griffin expressed disappointment in James for the manner in which he demanded an additional player. However, Griffin still plans to stick to his plan of acquiring additional players for the roster.

While some players, like James, can have a big influence on a team’s personnel decisions, other’s opinions can be an afterthought for a front office.

Our question is, does it bother you when a player has a say in a team’s personnel decisions?