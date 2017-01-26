× Goats perish in Adams County barn fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – A pair of goats perished in a barn fire in Adams County late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the fire in the 700 block of Berlin Road in Hamilton Township, near New Oxford.

A neighbor noticed the barn was on fire and called 911. It took United Hook and Ladder volunteers about 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The Fire Chief says the fire was started by a heat lamp that was knocked over in an animal pen inside the barn. All the animals in the barn were rescued except for the two goats

Damage to the barn and its contents is estimated at between $70,000 and $80,000. The fire was ruled accidental.