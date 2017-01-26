Harrisburg Auto Show kicks off today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The annual Harrisburg Auto Show is officially underway at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Dauphin County.

The auto show will feature more than 30 manufacturers of cars, trucks and crossovers.

There will be plenty of activities for kids at the show including a kids test track, a bounce house, and face-painting.

The schedule for the auto show is:

-Thursday 1-9 p.m.

-Friday and Saturday 10-9 p.m.

-Sunday 10-5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, military, and students. Children under age 12 are FREE.