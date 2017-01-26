Lancaster City police release surveillance video of Jan. 15 shooting

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police released surveillance video of two people they believe were involved in a Jan. 15 shooting along the 200 block of East Clay Street in Lancaster city.

A 37-year-old Lancaster man suffered a grazing wound to his head.

The victim told police he confronted a man who was in the process of breaking into a parked vehicle around 3:30 a.m. A struggle ensued between them. During the confrontation, another man showed up and fired a shot at the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the identity of the men is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.