Lancaster County man charged with aiding in his wife's suicide attempt

LANCASTER, Pa. – Philip Benight, 60, is charged with causing or aiding in his wife’s suicide. He also attempted to kill himself. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney Office, both Benight and the 72-year-old woman are alive. He is out of jail on bail and she remains in the hospital.

According to court documents, Benight signed his wife, a dementia patient, out of her care home on Sunday. When she did not return her caregivers called police.

Manor Township Police found the couple unconscious inside a car at their Conestoga home early Monday morning. Police administered Narcan and did CPR until an ambulance arrived.

An empty bottle of Oxycodone was inside the vehicle. Police also found, inside the home, at least four empty prescription bill bottles and a mortar and pestle with a white powdery substance.

A note, written by Benight about both he and his wife dying, also was found. Police seized those materials.

The woman made multiple statements previously about not wanting to live in her current condition. Efforts are ongoing to conduct a complete interview with her at the hospital.

Benight admitted to police to providing the woman the medications which caused overdose. The investigation continues and more charges could be filed.