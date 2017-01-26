× Man accused of punching pregnant ex in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was arrested Wednesday after police say he punched his pregnant ex-girlfriend after learning he wasn’t the father of the unborn child.

Roger Emmanuel Adams Jr., 23, is charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child and simple assault. He was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Samoset Drive in Lower Paxton Township just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic assault that had just occurred.

A pregnant 22-year-old woman told police that Adams hit her numerous times in her head and face after learning he wasn’t the father of her unborn child. She also said he punched her stomach and said he wanted to kill the unborn baby if it wasn’t his, according to police reports.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Adams later turned himself into police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.