Man arrested for stealing from Elementary School construction site

PENN TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — An East Petersburg man is accused of stealing over $6,000 worth of copper from the construction site of Doe Run Elementary School. It happened between January 9th and January 21st. Police say Michael Canfield, 40, entered the fenced in property and took the copper material and sold it at a local recycling center.

Canfield was arrested at his residence without incident and taken before MDJ Edward Tobin for preliminary arraignment.