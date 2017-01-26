× Man facing charges after lying to police about being stabbed

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are in the process of filing charges against a man who lied about being stabbed.

On January 25 at approximately 10 a.m., state police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noble Rd. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found one male victim with what appeared to be two stab wounds from two knives in the victim.

However, when EMS went to treat the wounds, it was discovered that the male had never suffered any injuries. In fact, the knives were being held by the victim, with one in his armpit and the other being held by his pant leg.

The victim was transported to Lancaster Regional Hospital for elevated blood sugar and a psychological evaluation.

Now, the victim will face charges at a later date.