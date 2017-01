× Mount Joy man facing charges after exposing himself to female employee in grocery store

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are charging a Mount Joy man after he exposed himself to a female employee in a grocery store.

Randy Hubbard, 56, of the 1100 block of Union School Rd., is facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness for the January 9 incident.

Hubbard was arraigned on the charges and was given $10,000 unsecured bail.

He has a tentative hearing date set for Feb. 2.